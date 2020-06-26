All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
225 S 51st St. Unit - H
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

225 S 51st St. Unit - H

225 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 South 51st Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Renton Townhome - *** House Showing Sunday June 23rd 10:00 am 11:00 am***

End unit Townhome located in a well maintained subdivision gives you the privacy of a stand-alone home at a great value! This stately looking home surrounded by mature landscaping, and backed up to a large wooded area has all the bells and whistles you are looking for. Tall 9ft ceilings, and large windows let in plenty of light to accent the bright and open floor plan. Gas fireplace and mantle located in the large living room for staying cozy indoors on those grey, cold days/nights, while an outdoor patio is present for the warmer months. Enjoy the convenient breakfast bar and the well lit kitchen with tile floors and backsplash, gas range, and plenty of cabinet space. Equipped with a good sized laundry room with included washer and dryer, 2 full baths, and even a 1 car attached garage. Location has easy access to multiple freeways. A great place to commute from no matter where you work, as well as plenty of shopping options.

Pets are on case by case
basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
$100.00 per mo. Water/Sewer/Garbage

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#640

(RLNE3732999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S 51st St. Unit - H have any available units?
225 S 51st St. Unit - H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 S 51st St. Unit - H have?
Some of 225 S 51st St. Unit - H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 S 51st St. Unit - H currently offering any rent specials?
225 S 51st St. Unit - H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S 51st St. Unit - H pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 S 51st St. Unit - H is pet friendly.
Does 225 S 51st St. Unit - H offer parking?
Yes, 225 S 51st St. Unit - H offers parking.
Does 225 S 51st St. Unit - H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 S 51st St. Unit - H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S 51st St. Unit - H have a pool?
No, 225 S 51st St. Unit - H does not have a pool.
Does 225 S 51st St. Unit - H have accessible units?
No, 225 S 51st St. Unit - H does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S 51st St. Unit - H have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S 51st St. Unit - H does not have units with dishwashers.
