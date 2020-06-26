225 S 51st St. Unit - H

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Renton Townhome - *** House Showing Sunday June 23rd 10:00 am 11:00 am***



End unit Townhome located in a well maintained subdivision gives you the privacy of a stand-alone home at a great value! This stately looking home surrounded by mature landscaping, and backed up to a large wooded area has all the bells and whistles you are looking for. Tall 9ft ceilings, and large windows let in plenty of light to accent the bright and open floor plan. Gas fireplace and mantle located in the large living room for staying cozy indoors on those grey, cold days/nights, while an outdoor patio is present for the warmer months. Enjoy the convenient breakfast bar and the well lit kitchen with tile floors and backsplash, gas range, and plenty of cabinet space. Equipped with a good sized laundry room with included washer and dryer, 2 full baths, and even a 1 car attached garage. Location has easy access to multiple freeways. A great place to commute from no matter where you work, as well as plenty of shopping options.



Pets are on case by case

basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent

$100.00 per mo. Water/Sewer/Garbage



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#640



(RLNE3732999)