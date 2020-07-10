All apartments in Renton
225 Logan Ave S #115
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

225 Logan Ave S #115

225 Logan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

225 Logan Avenue South, Renton, WA 98057
South Renton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Luxury Living in Downtown Renton! Studio Condo Available Now! - Lovely studio in well maintained controlled access building. Convenient to shops, restaurant, and public transportation. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Cozy electric fire place. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 parking space and 1 storage locker included. Great community amenities; exercise room, conference room, hot tub and sauna, and much more.

COMMUNITY NAME: Revo 225

YEAR BUILT: 1999

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Hot Tub | Sauna | Exercise Room | Conference Room

SCHOOLS
Elementary: | Middle/Jr High: | High:

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Reserved Space in Controlled Access Community Garage

HEATING
Electric

UTILITIES INCLUDED
Trash

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1195 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY Pets | Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
Pet is possible with prior approval
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be and under 30lbs
No aggressive breeds
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE5820981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Logan Ave S #115 have any available units?
225 Logan Ave S #115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Logan Ave S #115 have?
Some of 225 Logan Ave S #115's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Logan Ave S #115 currently offering any rent specials?
225 Logan Ave S #115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Logan Ave S #115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Logan Ave S #115 is pet friendly.
Does 225 Logan Ave S #115 offer parking?
Yes, 225 Logan Ave S #115 offers parking.
Does 225 Logan Ave S #115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Logan Ave S #115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Logan Ave S #115 have a pool?
No, 225 Logan Ave S #115 does not have a pool.
Does 225 Logan Ave S #115 have accessible units?
No, 225 Logan Ave S #115 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Logan Ave S #115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Logan Ave S #115 has units with dishwashers.

