225 Logan Ave S #115

Luxury Living in Downtown Renton! Studio Condo Available Now! - Lovely studio in well maintained controlled access building. Convenient to shops, restaurant, and public transportation. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Cozy electric fire place. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 parking space and 1 storage locker included. Great community amenities; exercise room, conference room, hot tub and sauna, and much more.
COMMUNITY NAME: Revo 225
YEAR BUILT: 1999
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Hot Tub | Sauna | Exercise Room | Conference Room
SCHOOLS
Elementary: | Middle/Jr High: | High:
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
1 Reserved Space in Controlled Access Community Garage
HEATING
Electric
UTILITIES INCLUDED
Trash
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1195 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY Pets | Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
Pet is possible with prior approval
Pet must be over 2 years old
Pet must neutered or spayed
Pet must be and under 30lbs
No aggressive breeds
Other restrictions may apply
Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties
