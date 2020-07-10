225 Logan Ave S #115

Amenities

Luxury Living in Downtown Renton! Studio Condo Available Now! - Lovely studio in well maintained controlled access building. Convenient to shops, restaurant, and public transportation. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Cozy electric fire place. Washer and dryer in unit. 1 parking space and 1 storage locker included. Great community amenities; exercise room, conference room, hot tub and sauna, and much more.



COMMUNITY NAME: Revo 225



YEAR BUILT: 1999



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Hot Tub | Sauna | Exercise Room | Conference Room



SCHOOLS

APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Reserved Space in Controlled Access Community Garage



HEATING

Electric



UTILITIES INCLUDED

Trash



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1195 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY Pets | Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

Pet is possible with prior approval

Pet must be over 2 years old

Pet must neutered or spayed

Pet must be and under 30lbs

No aggressive breeds

Other restrictions may apply

Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



