Three Bedrooms, two bathrooms in single family house in Renton.



Unit features:

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

- Wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling stone surround

- Double pane windows

- Washer + Dryer

- Attic

- Big entertaining deck

- Fully fenced backyard that backs to green space

- Gas heating system

- Patio

- Garage



Near Nelsen Middle School, Cascade Elementary School, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Waterbabies Aquatic Program, Phoenix Montessori LLC, Tiffany Park, with quick access to 167 and 405.



Rental Terms:

Resident responsible for all utilities

Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictionsApplication fee is $49 per adult.

Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.

Rental insurance required.



Property Address: 2209 SE 21st St, Renton, King, Washington, 98055.



You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on credit approval

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



(RLNE5816224)