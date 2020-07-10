All apartments in Renton
2209 SE 21st St

2209 Southeast 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Southeast 21st Street, Renton, WA 98055
Rolling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three Bedrooms, two bathrooms in single family house in Renton.

Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling stone surround
- Double pane windows
- Washer + Dryer
- Attic
- Big entertaining deck
- Fully fenced backyard that backs to green space
- Gas heating system
- Patio
- Garage

Near Nelsen Middle School, Cascade Elementary School, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Waterbabies Aquatic Program, Phoenix Montessori LLC, Tiffany Park, with quick access to 167 and 405.

Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictionsApplication fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.

Property Address: 2209 SE 21st St, Renton, King, Washington, 98055.

You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

-Fast Online Applica

(RLNE5816224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 SE 21st St have any available units?
2209 SE 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 SE 21st St have?
Some of 2209 SE 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 SE 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
2209 SE 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 SE 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 SE 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 2209 SE 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 2209 SE 21st St offers parking.
Does 2209 SE 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 SE 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 SE 21st St have a pool?
No, 2209 SE 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 2209 SE 21st St have accessible units?
No, 2209 SE 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 SE 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 SE 21st St has units with dishwashers.

