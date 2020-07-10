Amenities
Three Bedrooms, two bathrooms in single family house in Renton.
Unit features:
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator, electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
- Wood burning fireplace with floor to ceiling stone surround
- Double pane windows
- Washer + Dryer
- Attic
- Big entertaining deck
- Fully fenced backyard that backs to green space
- Gas heating system
- Patio
- Garage
Near Nelsen Middle School, Cascade Elementary School, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Waterbabies Aquatic Program, Phoenix Montessori LLC, Tiffany Park, with quick access to 167 and 405.
Rental Terms:
Resident responsible for all utilities
Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictionsApplication fee is $49 per adult.
Nonrefundable 10% move-in fee.
Rental insurance required.
Property Address: 2209 SE 21st St, Renton, King, Washington, 98055.
You can reach us via text at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history evaluation inclusive of when crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on credit approval
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
