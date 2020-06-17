2205 NE 8th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/15/19 Modern Rambler by The Landing & Coulon Beach Park - Property Id: 131547



Impeccable 1-story rambler recently remodeled. Open concept layout w/ uninterrupted natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & generous cabinet storage space. Grand glass slider transitions into covered patio for entertaining. Soaring ceilings in living room & dining area. wall to wall gleaming hardwood! master bedroom with entertainment area. Huge backyard for summer party or bring to life your gardening dreams.



Right in the heart of everything! Within walking distance to the most exciting metropolitan area in Renton, The Landing, with Coulon Beach Park nearby. Or watch the Seahawks practice at VMAC headquarter this summer. Everything within few minutes distances.



Quick and short access to I-405, I-90, Renton Public Transportation Center, Boeing, Bellevue Square, SouthCenter Shopping Mall.

