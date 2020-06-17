All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 2205 NE 8th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
2205 NE 8th St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

2205 NE 8th St

2205 Northeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2205 Northeast 8th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/15/19 Modern Rambler by The Landing & Coulon Beach Park - Property Id: 131547

Impeccable 1-story rambler recently remodeled. Open concept layout w/ uninterrupted natural light. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & generous cabinet storage space. Grand glass slider transitions into covered patio for entertaining. Soaring ceilings in living room & dining area. wall to wall gleaming hardwood! master bedroom with entertainment area. Huge backyard for summer party or bring to life your gardening dreams.

Right in the heart of everything! Within walking distance to the most exciting metropolitan area in Renton, The Landing, with Coulon Beach Park nearby. Or watch the Seahawks practice at VMAC headquarter this summer. Everything within few minutes distances.

Quick and short access to I-405, I-90, Renton Public Transportation Center, Boeing, Bellevue Square, SouthCenter Shopping Mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131547
Property Id 131547

(RLNE4970510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 NE 8th St have any available units?
2205 NE 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 NE 8th St have?
Some of 2205 NE 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 NE 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2205 NE 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 NE 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 NE 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 2205 NE 8th St offer parking?
No, 2205 NE 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 2205 NE 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 NE 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 NE 8th St have a pool?
No, 2205 NE 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 2205 NE 8th St have accessible units?
No, 2205 NE 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 NE 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 NE 8th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Springbrook
5301 Talbot Rd S
Renton, WA 98055
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College