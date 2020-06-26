18719 107th Ave SE

Amenities

Gorgeous Exective Home Available Sept 6th - www.mapleleafmgt.com



Imagine coming home after a long day and surrounding yourself in complete luxury. Modern contemporary home built-in 2016. Open concept living space with 5 ample size bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stainless appliances with gas stove/oven complete this gorgeous kitchen with soft close doors/drawers and quartz countertops. Gas fireplace in the living room, large ensuite master bedroom, huge family room in the daylight basement, expand your living space in the summer by opening the sliding doors to a fully fenced backyard with large covered patio. This gorgeous home is flooded with natural light and you will surely enjoy living here.



Hurry, this gorgeous home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing appointment today!



We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a

Maple Leaf Management agent.

- We prefer a lease ending sometime between the end of April June 2021 with a $50 rent increase in the second year. With the option to lease extend at that time.

- $250.00 One-time Administrative Fee.

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities/yard care (strict HOA rules about keeping the yard kept up)

- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets

subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/



(RLNE5124639)