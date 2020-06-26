All apartments in Renton
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
18719 107th Ave SE
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

18719 107th Ave SE

18719 107th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18719 107th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Exective Home Available Sept 6th - www.mapleleafmgt.com

Imagine coming home after a long day and surrounding yourself in complete luxury. Modern contemporary home built-in 2016. Open concept living space with 5 ample size bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stainless appliances with gas stove/oven complete this gorgeous kitchen with soft close doors/drawers and quartz countertops. Gas fireplace in the living room, large ensuite master bedroom, huge family room in the daylight basement, expand your living space in the summer by opening the sliding doors to a fully fenced backyard with large covered patio. This gorgeous home is flooded with natural light and you will surely enjoy living here.

Hurry, this gorgeous home will not stay on the market long, schedule your viewing appointment today!

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a
Maple Leaf Management agent.
- We prefer a lease ending sometime between the end of April June 2021 with a $50 rent increase in the second year. With the option to lease extend at that time.
- $250.00 One-time Administrative Fee.
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities/yard care (strict HOA rules about keeping the yard kept up)
- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets
subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

#RentonPropertyManagent
#SingleFamilyHomeRental
#RentonRental
#Renton
#PropertyManagement
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

(RLNE5124639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18719 107th Ave SE have any available units?
18719 107th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 18719 107th Ave SE have?
Some of 18719 107th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18719 107th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18719 107th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18719 107th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18719 107th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 18719 107th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 18719 107th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 18719 107th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18719 107th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18719 107th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 18719 107th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 18719 107th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18719 107th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18719 107th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18719 107th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
