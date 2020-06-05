Amenities
18436 114th Ave SE Available 08/09/20 Beautiful 4 Bed /2.5 bath house in Renton - Great house in a prime location! Quick drive to Newcastle, downtown Renton the 405/I-5/I-90 for easy commute. Comes with a great floor plan which has 4 bedrooms upstairs, large full bath and master bedroom with tub, separate shower and walk in closet.
Downstairs includes 2 large living rooms, huge kitchen, 1/2 bath, back deck and oversize garage!
Additional Features Include:
- approximately 1930 sqft
-Double Pane/Storm Windows
-Fenced Yard
-Fireplace
-New Carpet & fresh paint
-Newer appliances
-Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces
No smoking, no pets.
First/Last/Deposit upon move in, Last can be spread out with good credit.
For more information please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371.
Offered by WPI Real Estate
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5031445)