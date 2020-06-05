Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

18436 114th Ave SE Available 08/09/20 Beautiful 4 Bed /2.5 bath house in Renton - Great house in a prime location! Quick drive to Newcastle, downtown Renton the 405/I-5/I-90 for easy commute. Comes with a great floor plan which has 4 bedrooms upstairs, large full bath and master bedroom with tub, separate shower and walk in closet.

Downstairs includes 2 large living rooms, huge kitchen, 1/2 bath, back deck and oversize garage!



Additional Features Include:



- approximately 1930 sqft

-Double Pane/Storm Windows

-Fenced Yard

-Fireplace

-New Carpet & fresh paint

-Newer appliances

-Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces



No smoking, no pets.



First/Last/Deposit upon move in, Last can be spread out with good credit.



For more information please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371.



Offered by WPI Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



