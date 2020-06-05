All apartments in Renton
18436 114th Ave SE
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

18436 114th Ave SE

18436 114th Avenue Southeast · (206) 522-8172 ext. 118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18436 114th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18436 114th Ave SE · Avail. Aug 9

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18436 114th Ave SE Available 08/09/20 Beautiful 4 Bed /2.5 bath house in Renton - Great house in a prime location! Quick drive to Newcastle, downtown Renton the 405/I-5/I-90 for easy commute. Comes with a great floor plan which has 4 bedrooms upstairs, large full bath and master bedroom with tub, separate shower and walk in closet.
Downstairs includes 2 large living rooms, huge kitchen, 1/2 bath, back deck and oversize garage!

Additional Features Include:

- approximately 1930 sqft
-Double Pane/Storm Windows
-Fenced Yard
-Fireplace
-New Carpet & fresh paint
-Newer appliances
-Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces

No smoking, no pets.

First/Last/Deposit upon move in, Last can be spread out with good credit.

For more information please email: zliang@wpirealestate.com or call: 425-243-6371.

Offered by WPI Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5031445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18436 114th Ave SE have any available units?
18436 114th Ave SE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 18436 114th Ave SE have?
Some of 18436 114th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18436 114th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
18436 114th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18436 114th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 18436 114th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 18436 114th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 18436 114th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 18436 114th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18436 114th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18436 114th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 18436 114th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 18436 114th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 18436 114th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18436 114th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18436 114th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
