Renton, WA
16620 126th Ave SE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

16620 126th Ave SE

16620 126th Avenue Southeast · (206) 522-8172 ext. 108
Location

16620 126th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16620 126th Ave SE · Avail. Aug 5

$2,380

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
16620 126th Ave SE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath rambler in Fairwood Renton area - Nice quiet neighborhood and minutes walking distance to elementary and high schools.
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms rambler. 2 car attached garage.
New wall to wall carpet, hardwood floor., kitchen cabinets and granite counter top.
3 fruit trees (Apple, Plum and Cherry) on the backyard with 7200 sqft lot size.

Additional Features Include:

- approximately 1,250 sqft
-Double Pane/Storm Windows
-Fenced Yard
-Fireplace
-New Carpet & fresh paint
-Newer appliances
-Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces

No smoking inside the property, no pets.

First/Last/Security Deposit/Admin fee upon move in, Last month rent can be spread out into 5 installments with good credit.

Rental Terms
12 month lease
Rent: $2,380
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,000
Admin fee: $100

Available August 5th

Existing tenants move out on 7/31. Showing available starting 7/15
For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or text/call: 206-9228833.

Offered by WPI Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16620 126th Ave SE have any available units?
16620 126th Ave SE has a unit available for $2,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16620 126th Ave SE have?
Some of 16620 126th Ave SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16620 126th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
16620 126th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16620 126th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 16620 126th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 16620 126th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 16620 126th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 16620 126th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16620 126th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16620 126th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 16620 126th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 16620 126th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 16620 126th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16620 126th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16620 126th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
