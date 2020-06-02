Amenities
16620 126th Ave SE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath rambler in Fairwood Renton area - Nice quiet neighborhood and minutes walking distance to elementary and high schools.
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms rambler. 2 car attached garage.
New wall to wall carpet, hardwood floor., kitchen cabinets and granite counter top.
3 fruit trees (Apple, Plum and Cherry) on the backyard with 7200 sqft lot size.
Additional Features Include:
- approximately 1,250 sqft
-Double Pane/Storm Windows
-Fenced Yard
-Fireplace
-New Carpet & fresh paint
-Newer appliances
-Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces
No smoking inside the property, no pets.
First/Last/Security Deposit/Admin fee upon move in, Last month rent can be spread out into 5 installments with good credit.
Rental Terms
12 month lease
Rent: $2,380
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,000
Admin fee: $100
Available August 5th
Existing tenants move out on 7/31. Showing available starting 7/15
For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or text/call: 206-9228833.
Offered by WPI Real Estate
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5040513)