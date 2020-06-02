Amenities

16620 126th Ave SE Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath rambler in Fairwood Renton area - Nice quiet neighborhood and minutes walking distance to elementary and high schools.

Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms rambler. 2 car attached garage.

New wall to wall carpet, hardwood floor., kitchen cabinets and granite counter top.

3 fruit trees (Apple, Plum and Cherry) on the backyard with 7200 sqft lot size.



Additional Features Include:



- approximately 1,250 sqft

-Double Pane/Storm Windows

-Fenced Yard

-Fireplace

-New Carpet & fresh paint

-Newer appliances

-Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces



No smoking inside the property, no pets.



First/Last/Security Deposit/Admin fee upon move in, Last month rent can be spread out into 5 installments with good credit.



Rental Terms

12 month lease

Rent: $2,380

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $2,000

Admin fee: $100



Available August 5th



Existing tenants move out on 7/31. Showing available starting 7/15

For more information please email: shsu@wpirealestate.com or text/call: 206-9228833.



Offered by WPI Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



