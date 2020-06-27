Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1624 Index court SE Available 08/01/19 Welcome to Tiffany Park (one level home), cul-de-sac location AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - This all-one-level home has been nicely updated & features a new roof in August 2013. Kitchen remodeled in 2013. New updated wood flooring in 2018. Upgraded to white vinyl windows. Private,fully fenced backyard and deck has been replaced with aggregate patio..Extra. parking on both sides of the house for boat etc.. Attached 2 car garage..



NO PETS PLEASE AT THIS HOME.



Elementary school just in back of home. Tenants pay all utilities including water,sewer and garbage.



This home is located near Fairwood Shopping Plaza, Westfield Mall and Maple Valley Golf Club. Minutes to Boeing Renton and Henry Moses Aquatic Center.



Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2019. Minimum one year lease term.



PLEASE RESPECT TENANTS PRIVACY. THANK YOU!



(RLNE4970536)