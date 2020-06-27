All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1624 Index court SE

1624 Index Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Index Court Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Tiffany Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1624 Index court SE Available 08/01/19 Welcome to Tiffany Park (one level home), cul-de-sac location AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST - This all-one-level home has been nicely updated & features a new roof in August 2013. Kitchen remodeled in 2013. New updated wood flooring in 2018. Upgraded to white vinyl windows. Private,fully fenced backyard and deck has been replaced with aggregate patio..Extra. parking on both sides of the house for boat etc.. Attached 2 car garage..

NO PETS PLEASE AT THIS HOME.

Elementary school just in back of home. Tenants pay all utilities including water,sewer and garbage.

This home is located near Fairwood Shopping Plaza, Westfield Mall and Maple Valley Golf Club. Minutes to Boeing Renton and Henry Moses Aquatic Center.

Please call Debbie to view at 206-999-0336. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST, 2019. Minimum one year lease term.

PLEASE RESPECT TENANTS PRIVACY. THANK YOU!

(RLNE4970536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Index court SE have any available units?
1624 Index court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Index court SE have?
Some of 1624 Index court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Index court SE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Index court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Index court SE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Index court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1624 Index court SE offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Index court SE offers parking.
Does 1624 Index court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Index court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Index court SE have a pool?
No, 1624 Index court SE does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Index court SE have accessible units?
No, 1624 Index court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Index court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Index court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

