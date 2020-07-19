Amenities

1521 Kirkland Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors - Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors adorn this adorable 2 bed/1 bath rambler in close location to Sunset in Renton Highlands. Spacious family room with large windows opens to dining area and large kitchen with plenty of counters and cabinet space for all your cooking and storage needs. One car garage plus parking in driveway. Pictures are of unit next door and similar to this unit.



(RLNE3359382)