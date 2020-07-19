All apartments in Renton
Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

1521 Kirkland Ave NE

1521 Kirkland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Kirkland Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1521 Kirkland Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors - Fresh paint and newly refinished hardwood floors adorn this adorable 2 bed/1 bath rambler in close location to Sunset in Renton Highlands. Spacious family room with large windows opens to dining area and large kitchen with plenty of counters and cabinet space for all your cooking and storage needs. One car garage plus parking in driveway. Pictures are of unit next door and similar to this unit.

(RLNE3359382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Kirkland Ave NE have any available units?
1521 Kirkland Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 1521 Kirkland Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Kirkland Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Kirkland Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Kirkland Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Kirkland Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Kirkland Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1521 Kirkland Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Kirkland Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Kirkland Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1521 Kirkland Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Kirkland Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1521 Kirkland Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Kirkland Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Kirkland Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Kirkland Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Kirkland Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
