11568 SE 170th Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely Glacier View Town Home in Renton - This 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath beauty will go fast!

This home offers brand new stainless appliances, beautiful wood kitchen cabinets, stainless sink, gorgeous counters, gas fireplace and glistening floors!



The open floor plan allows opportunity to watch the 60 inch curved screen television while cooking in the kitchen and is included in the rent!!



The bedrooms are spacious and each has a private bath. Large stackable washer dryer provided.



Close to transit and shopping at Cascade Village.

Pets allowed on a case by case with an additional refundable deposit



Terms: 12 month lease

1st month rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing

$40 per adult application fee is non refundable please drive by before applying

This is a non smoking



For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Kim Clifton- Licensed Broker - 206-909-5869



(RLNE5055836)