Renton, WA
11568 SE 170th Ct
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

11568 SE 170th Ct

11568 Southeast 170th Court · No Longer Available
Location

11568 Southeast 170th Court, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Glacier View Town Home in Renton - This 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath beauty will go fast!
This home offers brand new stainless appliances, beautiful wood kitchen cabinets, stainless sink, gorgeous counters, gas fireplace and glistening floors!

The open floor plan allows opportunity to watch the 60 inch curved screen television while cooking in the kitchen and is included in the rent!!

The bedrooms are spacious and each has a private bath. Large stackable washer dryer provided.

Close to transit and shopping at Cascade Village.
Pets allowed on a case by case with an additional refundable deposit

Terms: 12 month lease
1st month rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing
$40 per adult application fee is non refundable please drive by before applying
This is a non smoking

For more information or to schedule a viewing please contact Kim Clifton- Licensed Broker - 206-909-5869

(RLNE5055836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11568 SE 170th Ct have any available units?
11568 SE 170th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11568 SE 170th Ct have?
Some of 11568 SE 170th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11568 SE 170th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11568 SE 170th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11568 SE 170th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11568 SE 170th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11568 SE 170th Ct offer parking?
No, 11568 SE 170th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11568 SE 170th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11568 SE 170th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11568 SE 170th Ct have a pool?
No, 11568 SE 170th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11568 SE 170th Ct have accessible units?
No, 11568 SE 170th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11568 SE 170th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11568 SE 170th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
