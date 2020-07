Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym pool internet access key fob access garage parking smoke-free community

** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech apartments in Redmond, just steps away from Microsoft’s campus. Within each of our studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, you’ll find modern features such as keyless entry, a designer kitchen with Whirlpool appliances, quartz counter tops, upgraded cabinetry, and an in-home washer and dryer set. Additional features include expansive private balconies with views of the Eastside and downtown Seattle and spacious walk-in closets in select homes.Our Redmond apartments are set amid an array of fantastic community amenities, including a rooftop deck with breathtaking views, top-of-the-line fitness center, bike repair shop, pet-washing station and lounge, and a unique outdoor deck with a game lounge, entertaining suite, and fire pits.