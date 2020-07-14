9350 Redmond-Woodinville RD NE B-214

Amenities

Spacious and bright condo in the heart of Redmond!



Large, bright, open concept condo, in a quiet community of Deer Park. This condo is a 5 min walk from the Bella Bottega shopping and entertainment complex and less than a mile away from Redmond downtown.



The unit is two stories, with the first floor open to the kitchen, living and dining rooms. The first floor hosts a 1/2bath, a walk in laundry room and an enormous, shelved pantry and 2nd closet (enough storage for 2 bikes). Double french doors open up to a balcony with views of the greenbelt and the city of Redmond. A wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the main living space.



The second floor is comprised of a large master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and his/her closets. Across the halls are the second bedroom and bathroom, and additional closet space.



Covered parking space (with outdoor storage)

More than ample uncovered parking spaces for guest in complex

Heated pool (summer only) and sauna in complex



*** Dogs are not allowed by the HOA. Cats OK.

