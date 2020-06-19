All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121

9009 Avondale Rd NE · (425) 209-0252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Bear Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9009 Avondale Rd NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
****Move-in Special...4 FREE WEEKS**** -
Super clean ground floor unit in the Pointe East Condo Complex. This complex features a pool, exercise room and clubhouse. The kitchen overlooks the dining area which has a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio. The living room has a cozy fireplace. There is also a laundry room with W/D, storage unit and plenty of parking spots. Great location close to Downtown Redmond, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and parks. Water/Sewer/Garbage included with the rent. No smoking and one pet with approval.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5741529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 have any available units?
9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 have?
Some of 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 currently offering any rent specials?
9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 is pet friendly.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 offer parking?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 does offer parking.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 have a pool?
Yes, 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 has a pool.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 have accessible units?
No, 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity