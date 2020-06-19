9009 Avondale Rd NE Unit K121

Amenities

****Move-in Special...4 FREE WEEKS**** -

Super clean ground floor unit in the Pointe East Condo Complex. This complex features a pool, exercise room and clubhouse. The kitchen overlooks the dining area which has a sliding glass door that leads to the private patio. The living room has a cozy fireplace. There is also a laundry room with W/D, storage unit and plenty of parking spots. Great location close to Downtown Redmond, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and parks. Water/Sewer/Garbage included with the rent. No smoking and one pet with approval.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5741529)