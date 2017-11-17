8726 133rd Ave NE

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.25 bath home is located in the Rose Hill area. This gorgeous home is very spacious and has a wonderful layout. Large kitchen and dining area. Wonderful living room with gas fireplace. Second level consists of large bedrooms with a landing at the top of the stairs. The master bedroom is great! Large walk in closet with huge master bath. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the home. Large deck off the back is great for BBQ's and entertaining guests. Single car, attached garage. This home truly is a gem, and a must see. Call to schedule your appointment today. This home will not last long! See listing at WhiteClover.org