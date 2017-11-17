All apartments in Redmond
8726 133rd Ave NE

8726 133rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8726 133rd Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.25 bath home is located in the Rose Hill area. This gorgeous home is very spacious and has a wonderful layout. Large kitchen and dining area. Wonderful living room with gas fireplace. Second level consists of large bedrooms with a landing at the top of the stairs. The master bedroom is great! Large walk in closet with huge master bath. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the home. Large deck off the back is great for BBQ's and entertaining guests. Single car, attached garage. This home truly is a gem, and a must see. Call to schedule your appointment today. This home will not last long! See listing at WhiteClover.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8726 133rd Ave NE have any available units?
8726 133rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8726 133rd Ave NE have?
Some of 8726 133rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8726 133rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8726 133rd Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8726 133rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 8726 133rd Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8726 133rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8726 133rd Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 8726 133rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8726 133rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8726 133rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8726 133rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8726 133rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8726 133rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8726 133rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8726 133rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8726 133rd Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8726 133rd Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
