Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

8117 166th Avenue NE Available 11/25/19 Home in Downtown Redmond Close to Microsoft and Town Center - Beautiful vintage home ideally located in downtown Redmond. In addition to the bedroom, there is a flex room with french doors ideal for a home office or second bedroom. Home has lots of space in the back for parking and storage. Intimate breakfast nook located right off the kitchen. Walking distance to schools, shops and restaurants.



No pets or smoking anywhere on the property please.

$13.50 Monthly Utility Billing Fee will apply.



Please call or text Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206.353.8328 or Jill@sjapropertymanagement.com



*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2883821)