Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
8117 166th Avenue NE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

8117 166th Avenue NE

8117 166th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8117 166th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
8117 166th Avenue NE Available 11/25/19 Home in Downtown Redmond Close to Microsoft and Town Center - Beautiful vintage home ideally located in downtown Redmond. In addition to the bedroom, there is a flex room with french doors ideal for a home office or second bedroom. Home has lots of space in the back for parking and storage. Intimate breakfast nook located right off the kitchen. Walking distance to schools, shops and restaurants.

No pets or smoking anywhere on the property please.
$13.50 Monthly Utility Billing Fee will apply.

Please call or text Jill Thomas to schedule your showing at 206.353.8328 or Jill@sjapropertymanagement.com

*Bonus Amenity Included* - If the property requires/uses furnace air filters a portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 166th Avenue NE have any available units?
8117 166th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8117 166th Avenue NE have?
Some of 8117 166th Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 166th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
8117 166th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 166th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 8117 166th Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8117 166th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 8117 166th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 8117 166th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 166th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 166th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 8117 166th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 8117 166th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 8117 166th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 166th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 166th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 166th Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8117 166th Avenue NE has units with air conditioning.
