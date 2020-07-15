All apartments in Redmond
7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204
7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204

7912 170th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7912 170th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished, Flexible Lease Duration -
Enjoy living in this small 21 unit condo building in a beautiful neighborhood. Located near Redmond Town Center, this condo offers a great location close to restaurants and shopping. The unit has an open kitchen/dining area/living room with gas FP and balcony. This fully furnished unit comes complete with dishes, bedding and linens. Lease term as short as 30 days. No smoking and no pets allowed.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5094919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 have any available units?
7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
