7912 170th Ave NE Unit 204

Enjoy living in this small 21 unit condo building in a beautiful neighborhood. Located near Redmond Town Center, this condo offers a great location close to restaurants and shopping. The unit has an open kitchen/dining area/living room with gas FP and balcony. This fully furnished unit comes complete with dishes, bedding and linens. Lease term as short as 30 days. No smoking and no pets allowed.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



No Pets Allowed



