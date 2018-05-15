7571 Old Redmond Rd #5

Amenities

Take Advantage of all that Downtown Redmond has to Offer - Spacious bedrooms, a covered deck and parking space, and an open living room make this property beam with opportunity. The unit features updated appliances with room to personalize and modernize immediately. Swift access to HWY 520 and located in the well-regarded Lake Washington School District. Minutes from Microsoft Campus, Downtown Redmond, and Marymoor Park. A peaceful & light outlook from the living room and deck.



Water/Sewer/ Garbage is monthly Flat Billing- $100



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



#2096



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5744849)