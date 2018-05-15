All apartments in Redmond
7571 Old Redmond Rd #5

7571 Old Redmond Road · No Longer Available
Location

7571 Old Redmond Road, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Take Advantage of all that Downtown Redmond has to Offer - Spacious bedrooms, a covered deck and parking space, and an open living room make this property beam with opportunity. The unit features updated appliances with room to personalize and modernize immediately. Swift access to HWY 520 and located in the well-regarded Lake Washington School District. Minutes from Microsoft Campus, Downtown Redmond, and Marymoor Park. A peaceful & light outlook from the living room and deck.

Water/Sewer/ Garbage is monthly Flat Billing- $100

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2096

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 have any available units?
7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 currently offering any rent specials?
7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 pet-friendly?
No, 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 offer parking?
Yes, 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 offers parking.
Does 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 have a pool?
No, 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 does not have a pool.
Does 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 have accessible units?
No, 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7571 Old Redmond Rd #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

