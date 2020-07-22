All apartments in Redmond
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:44 AM

7223 137th Avenue Northeast

7223 137th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7223 137th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**PRIME REDMOND LOCATION!!!** close to Downtown Redmond and Kirkland, Microsoft, Google, 520/405, and Parks!
All 4 bedrooms are on upper level!
**JUST UPDATED!** fresh paint and new carpet!
The perfect floor plan features master bedroom with a bathroom and private deck. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances. There is separate dining area and sliding door leads to the deck. The lower level is perfect for entertaining , it features fireplace, mini bar and powder room. The 3-car garage has over sized door for RV/boat. The large, fully fenced backyard complete with deck is great for relaxing.
Coveted Lake Washington schools: Rose Hill Elementary, Rose Hill Middle (with access from the backyard!), and Lake Washington High.

APPLICATIONS ONLINE! $35 application link.
Application link: https://opal.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

**Don't miss out! call, email or text to schedule you tour today! This will not last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
7223 137th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 7223 137th Avenue Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7223 137th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7223 137th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7223 137th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 7223 137th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 7223 137th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7223 137th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 7223 137th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7223 137th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7223 137th Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 7223 137th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 7223 137th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
