6260 139th Ave NE Unit #88

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking internet access pet friendly sauna tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms condo unit in the Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond. The unit is in a high end and gated community with a stunning lake and territorial view. Fabulous location! Just a 2-minute drive to Microsoft and Bellevue Golf Course is just across the street. It comes with a designated covered parking spot and also plenty of guest parking spaces.



Bright and cozy interior boasts neutral colors, hardwood floor on all common areas, pristine carpets on all bedrooms, and large windows for natural light. For your storage needs, all bedrooms have customized built-in closets.



The kitchen features granite counters with tile backsplash, lots of hardwood cabinetry for storage, and a complete suite of appliances,



Amazing community amenities include a coin-operated washer and dryer for your laundry needs, 24/7 Security Patrols and Video Surveillance, Cafe and Bar, Clubhouse, 2 Large Social Halls for hosting events, 4 Swimming Pools, RV Storage, 24/7 access to the Fitness Center, Great Sauna, and Car Wash Area, Picnic and Barbecue Areas, Hiking Trails, 2 Tennis Courts, and a Volleyball court.



Pets Allowed: Cats only



Nearest Parks: Nike Neighborhood Park, Anderson Park, and Anderson Park



Nearest Bus Lines:

221, 931 and Redmond LOOP 0.1 mi

232, 243, 542, 545, 930, and B Line 0.4 mi



