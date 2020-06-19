All apartments in Redmond
5211 155th Avenue Northeast

5211 155th Avenue Northeast · (408) 917-0430
Location

5211 155th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pleasant, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms two-story home property rental situated in the peaceful Overlake neighborhood in Redmond, WA. This home can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished.

FEATURES:
- Bright and airy interior with big slider windows, glass door, hardwood and tiled flooring, and recessed/suspend/track lighting
- Kitchen is fully equipped with a kitchen island; fine wood cabinets and drawers with ample storage; refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal make kitchen chores a convenience
- Bathrooms are furnished with a medicine cabinet; vanity sink cabinets; shower/tub combo and shower stall
- Air conditioning and electric heating for climate control
- Shared/free washer and dryer
- Yard, patio, and deck
- 2 parking spots in the driveway and on-street. (The unit is accessible through the front door. The door between the two levels is locked. The unit downstairs is occupied).

No pets and no smoking, sorry. The renter pays electricity, water, trash, cable, and internet.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZJUXGS3Phnj

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
245 - 0.1 mile
542 - 0.1 mile
545 - 0.1 mile
269 - 0.1 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5759722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

