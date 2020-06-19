5211 155th Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! or Call us (425) 321 0364



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Pleasant, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms two-story home property rental situated in the peaceful Overlake neighborhood in Redmond, WA. This home can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished.



FEATURES:

- Bright and airy interior with big slider windows, glass door, hardwood and tiled flooring, and recessed/suspend/track lighting

- Kitchen is fully equipped with a kitchen island; fine wood cabinets and drawers with ample storage; refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal make kitchen chores a convenience

- Bathrooms are furnished with a medicine cabinet; vanity sink cabinets; shower/tub combo and shower stall

- Air conditioning and electric heating for climate control

- Shared/free washer and dryer

- Yard, patio, and deck

- 2 parking spots in the driveway and on-street. (The unit is accessible through the front door. The door between the two levels is locked. The unit downstairs is occupied).



No pets and no smoking, sorry. The renter pays electricity, water, trash, cable, and internet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZJUXGS3Phnj



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

245 - 0.1 mile

542 - 0.1 mile

545 - 0.1 mile

269 - 0.1 mile



No Pets Allowed



