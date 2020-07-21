All apartments in Redmond
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:19 PM

4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306

4214 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4214 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
lobby
Waterfront living with lake views - Welcome home to waterfront living on Lake Sammamish. This spacious two bedroom condo has views from your living room and patio, just steps from the private dock on Lake Sammamish. Brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave and Bosch dishwasher as well as king size washer/dryer. Gorgeous grounds with lakeside pool, hot tub and dock. Building has secured access and entry with lobby. Close to Microsoft, 520, transit, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park and dining! Award winning Lake Washington school district. Water/Sewer/Garbage included, no pets, no smoking. Two parking spots included! Must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 have any available units?
4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 have?
Some of 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 currently offering any rent specials?
4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 pet-friendly?
No, 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 offer parking?
Yes, 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 offers parking.
Does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 have a pool?
Yes, 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 has a pool.
Does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 have accessible units?
No, 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
