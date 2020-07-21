4214 W Lake Sammamish PKWY NE #306

Amenities

Waterfront living with lake views - Welcome home to waterfront living on Lake Sammamish. This spacious two bedroom condo has views from your living room and patio, just steps from the private dock on Lake Sammamish. Brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances including stove, microwave and Bosch dishwasher as well as king size washer/dryer. Gorgeous grounds with lakeside pool, hot tub and dock. Building has secured access and entry with lobby. Close to Microsoft, 520, transit, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park and dining! Award winning Lake Washington school district. Water/Sewer/Garbage included, no pets, no smoking. Two parking spots included! Must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5109953)