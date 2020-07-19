3940 172nd Ave NE

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom near Microsoft Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/de0bc170fc



This light filled home is a must see! The home has 4 bedrooms + a den with vaulted ceilings. Open kitchen layout with well maintained appliances and plenty of counter space. Carpet through out the home & tankless water heater!



The best part of this home is that it sits on a1/3 acre corner lot w/ Lake Sammamish view. You are right around the corner from Marymoor park with an area for dogs to be off-leash! It is also located in the highly sought out Lake Washington school district. You are just minutes away from the Redmond Town Center with many restaurants and shopping options. So many things to love about this neighborhood!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



