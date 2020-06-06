All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 3403 179th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
3403 179th Ave NE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

3403 179th Ave NE

3403 179th Avenue Northeast · (425) 417-3363
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3403 179th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1199 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio ( $1199 Include Utility, Wifi Free ) - Property Id: 153781

Well maintained remodeled luxury modern studio in-law of a single house with own entrance, full bath and own gas fireplace. Located in quiet street corner. 1.2 mi to Microsoft, 2 mi to Hwy520. 4 minutes walk to Idylwood park for swimming or to bus stop. New kitchen cabinet and plunk floor. Microwave is provided. But not formal kitchen. You can use hotplate/portable traditional oven. Street parking. w/d shared. Looking for one quiet professional who is less cooking, non smoker, no pets and no drug. Available now to qualified person. Rent includes all utilities, WI-FI is free. Required One year lease, first and last month rent, $700 security deposit. $200 moving out cleaning fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153781
Property Id 153781

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 179th Ave NE have any available units?
3403 179th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3403 179th Ave NE have?
Some of 3403 179th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 179th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
3403 179th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 179th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 3403 179th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 3403 179th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 3403 179th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 3403 179th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3403 179th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 179th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 3403 179th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 3403 179th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 3403 179th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 179th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 179th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 179th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 179th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3403 179th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Allez
8397 158th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Olde Redmond Place
7001 Old Redmond Rd
Redmond, WA 98052
Blackbird
7601 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity