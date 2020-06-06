3403 179th Ave NE

Amenities
Well maintained remodeled luxury modern studio in-law of a single house with own entrance, full bath and own gas fireplace. Located in quiet street corner. 1.2 mi to Microsoft, 2 mi to Hwy520. 4 minutes walk to Idylwood park for swimming or to bus stop. New kitchen cabinet and plunk floor. Microwave is provided. But not formal kitchen. You can use hotplate/portable traditional oven. Street parking. w/d shared. Looking for one quiet professional who is less cooking, non smoker, no pets and no drug. Available now to qualified person. Rent includes all utilities, WI-FI is free. Required One year lease, first and last month rent, $700 security deposit. $200 moving out cleaning fee.
No Pets Allowed
