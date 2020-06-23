All apartments in Redmond
18572 NE 57th St
18572 NE 57th St

18572 Northeast 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18572 Northeast 57th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Beautiful Townhouse 3BD Redmond - Bright and open luxury town home for rent in Redmond's coveted English Cove. Great room concept, hardwood floors, quartz counter tops. New paint, carpets and counter tops!! Skylight, soaring 18 foot ceilings in living room and excellent Western exposure floods this beautiful unit with natural light. Almost 1400sq-ft of a convenient open floor plan. Main floor: Kitchen, dining, living, bedroom/den, powder room Upper floor: Master suite with large walk in closet, Guest room and guest bath, laundry Extra large attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage and 2 additional parking spots in front of garage!! Close to everything: ~1mi to Whole Foods, Target, Safeway, Fred Meyers Short walk to Lake Sammamish running and biking trails ~15 mins to Microsoft, 20 mins to Bellevue downtown. Well connected ~1mi to Bear Creek Park & Ride, and Redmond Transit Center Excellent schools. 1 year lease. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Renter will pay electricity and gas. No pets, no smoking. Call Chris Toppen 425-765-7888

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18572 NE 57th St have any available units?
18572 NE 57th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 18572 NE 57th St have?
Some of 18572 NE 57th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18572 NE 57th St currently offering any rent specials?
18572 NE 57th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18572 NE 57th St pet-friendly?
No, 18572 NE 57th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 18572 NE 57th St offer parking?
Yes, 18572 NE 57th St offers parking.
Does 18572 NE 57th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18572 NE 57th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18572 NE 57th St have a pool?
No, 18572 NE 57th St does not have a pool.
Does 18572 NE 57th St have accessible units?
No, 18572 NE 57th St does not have accessible units.
Does 18572 NE 57th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18572 NE 57th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18572 NE 57th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18572 NE 57th St does not have units with air conditioning.
