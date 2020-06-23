18572 NE 57th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhouse 3BD Redmond - Bright and open luxury town home for rent in Redmond's coveted English Cove. Great room concept, hardwood floors, quartz counter tops. New paint, carpets and counter tops!! Skylight, soaring 18 foot ceilings in living room and excellent Western exposure floods this beautiful unit with natural light. Almost 1400sq-ft of a convenient open floor plan. Main floor: Kitchen, dining, living, bedroom/den, powder room Upper floor: Master suite with large walk in closet, Guest room and guest bath, laundry Extra large attached 2 car garage with plenty of storage and 2 additional parking spots in front of garage!! Close to everything: ~1mi to Whole Foods, Target, Safeway, Fred Meyers Short walk to Lake Sammamish running and biking trails ~15 mins to Microsoft, 20 mins to Bellevue downtown. Well connected ~1mi to Bear Creek Park & Ride, and Redmond Transit Center Excellent schools. 1 year lease. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. Renter will pay electricity and gas. No pets, no smoking. Call Chris Toppen 425-765-7888



No Pets Allowed



