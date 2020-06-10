18247 NE 96th Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fc6171055 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1fc6171055 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Townhouse on bus line, easy access to freeway, walking distance to downtown Redmond shops and entertainment, next to a park. Large tandem garage with extra storage and small fenced yard. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for table and chairs. Gas fireplace in living room. Two bedrooms and Two bathrooms on top floor. A must see property! Contact Lisa Casal property manager for a showing teamlisa@rpapm.com Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month\'s rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18 y/o applicant. www.rentseattle.com to schedule your appointment https://showmojo.com/l/1fc6171055 Sewage included HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 2 Rooms: MudRoom