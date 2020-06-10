All apartments in Redmond
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

18247 NE 96th Way

18247 Northeast 96th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18247 Northeast 96th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1fc6171055 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/1fc6171055 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Townhouse on bus line, easy access to freeway, walking distance to downtown Redmond shops and entertainment, next to a park. Large tandem garage with extra storage and small fenced yard. Huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances and room for table and chairs. Gas fireplace in living room. Two bedrooms and Two bathrooms on top floor. A must see property! Contact Lisa Casal property manager for a showing teamlisa@rpapm.com Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month\'s rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $45 non-ref fee paid by each 18 y/o applicant. www.rentseattle.com to schedule your appointment https://showmojo.com/l/1fc6171055 Sewage included HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 2 Rooms: MudRoom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18247 NE 96th Way have any available units?
18247 NE 96th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 18247 NE 96th Way have?
Some of 18247 NE 96th Way's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18247 NE 96th Way currently offering any rent specials?
18247 NE 96th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18247 NE 96th Way pet-friendly?
No, 18247 NE 96th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 18247 NE 96th Way offer parking?
Yes, 18247 NE 96th Way offers parking.
Does 18247 NE 96th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18247 NE 96th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18247 NE 96th Way have a pool?
No, 18247 NE 96th Way does not have a pool.
Does 18247 NE 96th Way have accessible units?
No, 18247 NE 96th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18247 NE 96th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18247 NE 96th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18247 NE 96th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18247 NE 96th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
