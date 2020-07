Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath Education Hill Redmond - Great location 3bed/2.5baths Education Hill in Redmond. Home features new paint throughout the home. The main floor offers a formal living room with gas fireplace, family room, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, laundry room and half bath. Upstairs features, master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms, and one full bath. Tenant to pay all utilities, pets on a case by case bases with pet deposit.



(RLNE5384424)