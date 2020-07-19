All apartments in Redmond
17211 NE 45th St
17211 NE 45th St

17211 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17211 Northeast 45th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3e0ce3d0d0 ----
Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/3e0ce3d0d0

Check out this stunning Redmond condo in a great location. Many updates throughout including Mill work, Doors, Kitchen and Baths. The home also gets plenty of natural light and private patio perfect for grilling. You will to be disappointed when you see this home!

Enjoy year round activities with access to Lake, Dock, Pool, Spa, Club House and so much more! Located minutes to Microsoft, Downtown Redmond, Marymoor Park and 520.

No pets please!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

Clubhouse
Moorage
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17211 NE 45th St have any available units?
17211 NE 45th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17211 NE 45th St have?
Some of 17211 NE 45th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17211 NE 45th St currently offering any rent specials?
17211 NE 45th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17211 NE 45th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17211 NE 45th St is pet friendly.
Does 17211 NE 45th St offer parking?
No, 17211 NE 45th St does not offer parking.
Does 17211 NE 45th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17211 NE 45th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17211 NE 45th St have a pool?
Yes, 17211 NE 45th St has a pool.
Does 17211 NE 45th St have accessible units?
No, 17211 NE 45th St does not have accessible units.
Does 17211 NE 45th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17211 NE 45th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17211 NE 45th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17211 NE 45th St does not have units with air conditioning.
