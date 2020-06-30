17082 NE 123rd St

Amenities

Great Home For Rent - This beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood locates in North Redmond. It offers a tri-level with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, one large den, and an office room.

Tall ceiling open concept with kitchen, dining area, and living room on the main level. Enjoy the spectacular view on the deck! Master room with 5 piece bathroom, along with 2 guest bedrooms, 1 guest bathroom, and the washer and dryer on the top floor. Oversize Den, Equipped with AC. Close distance to elementary school.

1 guest bathroom, and 1 huge bedroom on the bottom floor. This 3200 sqft house would not disappoint. Come check it out for yourself.



Pets would be on a case by case basis.



No Smoking. Background and Credit check requires. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance, all utility, cable/internet, and garbage.



