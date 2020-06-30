All apartments in Redmond
17082 NE 123rd St
17082 NE 123rd St

17082 Northeast 123rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

17082 Northeast 123rd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Great Home For Rent - This beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood locates in North Redmond. It offers a tri-level with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, one large den, and an office room.
Tall ceiling open concept with kitchen, dining area, and living room on the main level. Enjoy the spectacular view on the deck! Master room with 5 piece bathroom, along with 2 guest bedrooms, 1 guest bathroom, and the washer and dryer on the top floor. Oversize Den, Equipped with AC. Close distance to elementary school.
1 guest bathroom, and 1 huge bedroom on the bottom floor. This 3200 sqft house would not disappoint. Come check it out for yourself.

Pets would be on a case by case basis.

No Smoking. Background and Credit check requires. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance, all utility, cable/internet, and garbage.

(RLNE5816179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17082 NE 123rd St have any available units?
17082 NE 123rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17082 NE 123rd St have?
Some of 17082 NE 123rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17082 NE 123rd St currently offering any rent specials?
17082 NE 123rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17082 NE 123rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17082 NE 123rd St is pet friendly.
Does 17082 NE 123rd St offer parking?
No, 17082 NE 123rd St does not offer parking.
Does 17082 NE 123rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17082 NE 123rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17082 NE 123rd St have a pool?
No, 17082 NE 123rd St does not have a pool.
Does 17082 NE 123rd St have accessible units?
No, 17082 NE 123rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 17082 NE 123rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 17082 NE 123rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17082 NE 123rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17082 NE 123rd St has units with air conditioning.

