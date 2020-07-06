16727 NE 103rd Pl

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Education Hill 4 bedroom home with fantastic yard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/6cbc3ba01b



Light-filled single family home nestled in the trees on highly desired Education Hill. Open floor plan with original hardwood floors on main level, and gorgeous newer hardwoods on stairs and upper level. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Lower level bedroom & remodeled lower bath and laundry. 2 car garage. Large backyard oasis, perfect for gatherings of all sizes, plus R/V parking. Award-winning schools, outdoor tennis court as well as swimming pool within walkable distance. Close to all amenities.



Educational Hill is a safe, quiet and enjoyable place. All supermarkets, QFC, Costco, Safeway, Target, Wholefoods, etc. are all within 10 mins drive. 5 mins drive from Redmond Town Center, which gives you plenty options of dining, shopping and entertainment. The home is located in the Lake Washington School District. SR 520 is only a few minutes away, and a commute to Bellevue, Seattle, and Kirkland is only a matter of miles.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



