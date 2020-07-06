All apartments in Redmond
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

16727 NE 103rd Pl

16727 Northeast 103rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

16727 Northeast 103rd Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Education Hill 4 bedroom home with fantastic yard! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/6cbc3ba01b

Light-filled single family home nestled in the trees on highly desired Education Hill. Open floor plan with original hardwood floors on main level, and gorgeous newer hardwoods on stairs and upper level. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Lower level bedroom & remodeled lower bath and laundry. 2 car garage. Large backyard oasis, perfect for gatherings of all sizes, plus R/V parking. Award-winning schools, outdoor tennis court as well as swimming pool within walkable distance. Close to all amenities.

Educational Hill is a safe, quiet and enjoyable place. All supermarkets, QFC, Costco, Safeway, Target, Wholefoods, etc. are all within 10 mins drive. 5 mins drive from Redmond Town Center, which gives you plenty options of dining, shopping and entertainment. The home is located in the Lake Washington School District. SR 520 is only a few minutes away, and a commute to Bellevue, Seattle, and Kirkland is only a matter of miles.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5474603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16727 NE 103rd Pl have any available units?
16727 NE 103rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16727 NE 103rd Pl have?
Some of 16727 NE 103rd Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16727 NE 103rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16727 NE 103rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16727 NE 103rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16727 NE 103rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16727 NE 103rd Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16727 NE 103rd Pl offers parking.
Does 16727 NE 103rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16727 NE 103rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16727 NE 103rd Pl have a pool?
Yes, 16727 NE 103rd Pl has a pool.
Does 16727 NE 103rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 16727 NE 103rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16727 NE 103rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16727 NE 103rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16727 NE 103rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 16727 NE 103rd Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

