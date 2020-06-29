16609 NE 47th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking bbq/grill garage media room

Gorgeous custom-built home next to Microsoft - Property Id: 239790



Highly reduced rent! Magnificent, custom-built and fully furnished luxury house right next to Microsoft. It has 5 carpeted bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, with a very large bonus/media room and a large loft/study area on the 2nd floor. Two separate shared workspaces on the main level and second floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living and family area, game room and bar, and a fireplace. Gleaming wide-plank cherry hardwood throughout the main floor, with a beautiful living and dining area. Large family room overlooking the backyard with an in-built entertainment center. Gourmet/Chef's Kitchen with Dacor & Miele appliances and granite countertop. Casual dining opens to a patio that's great for barbecue. A large bedroom and full bath on the main floor for guests/family. Two large separate walk-in closets in Master. Central air conditioning. Attached 4-car garage and beautiful front and back yard with landscaping. Right next to Microsoft, Marymoor Park, Idylwood Park, Redmond Town Center and 520 exit.

