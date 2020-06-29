All apartments in Redmond
16609 NE 47th St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

16609 NE 47th St

16609 Northeast 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16609 Northeast 47th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Gorgeous custom-built home next to Microsoft - Property Id: 239790

Highly reduced rent! Magnificent, custom-built and fully furnished luxury house right next to Microsoft. It has 5 carpeted bedrooms, 4-bathrooms, with a very large bonus/media room and a large loft/study area on the 2nd floor. Two separate shared workspaces on the main level and second floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living and family area, game room and bar, and a fireplace. Gleaming wide-plank cherry hardwood throughout the main floor, with a beautiful living and dining area. Large family room overlooking the backyard with an in-built entertainment center. Gourmet/Chef's Kitchen with Dacor & Miele appliances and granite countertop. Casual dining opens to a patio that's great for barbecue. A large bedroom and full bath on the main floor for guests/family. Two large separate walk-in closets in Master. Central air conditioning. Attached 4-car garage and beautiful front and back yard with landscaping. Right next to Microsoft, Marymoor Park, Idylwood Park, Redmond Town Center and 520 exit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239790
Property Id 239790

(RLNE5731289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16609 NE 47th St have any available units?
16609 NE 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16609 NE 47th St have?
Some of 16609 NE 47th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16609 NE 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
16609 NE 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16609 NE 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16609 NE 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 16609 NE 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 16609 NE 47th St offers parking.
Does 16609 NE 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16609 NE 47th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16609 NE 47th St have a pool?
No, 16609 NE 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 16609 NE 47th St have accessible units?
No, 16609 NE 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16609 NE 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16609 NE 47th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16609 NE 47th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16609 NE 47th St has units with air conditioning.

