16118 NE 107th Ct.

Amenities
Redmond Education Hill. Nicely remodeled 1 level Home. Large fenced yard. quiet street - This home sits in a perfect neighborhood on Redmonds Education Hill. Very cute one level home with many updates. The home was remodeled a few years ago and it has been maintained very well.
* Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
* Pantry in kitchen.
* The sliding glass door opens to a level entry back deck (no steps) and a big, flat lawn that is fully fenced.
* Family room off the Kitchen features a wood burning fireplace.
* Down the hall is the main bathroom with updated cabinets and tile tub surround.
* The Master bedroom with has a walk in closet, private bathroom with a tile shower.
* Top quality vinyl windows throughout.
* Newer high efficiency Gas Heat.
* Attached 2 car garage.
**Self Showing** 24/7 showing scheduler.
Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below too schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3287724)