16118 NE 107th Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Redmond Education Hill. Nicely remodeled 1 level Home. Large fenced yard. quiet street - This home sits in a perfect neighborhood on Redmonds Education Hill. Very cute one level home with many updates. The home was remodeled a few years ago and it has been maintained very well.

* Kitchen features updated cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances.

* Pantry in kitchen.

* The sliding glass door opens to a level entry back deck (no steps) and a big, flat lawn that is fully fenced.

* Family room off the Kitchen features a wood burning fireplace.

* Down the hall is the main bathroom with updated cabinets and tile tub surround.

* The Master bedroom with has a walk in closet, private bathroom with a tile shower.

* Top quality vinyl windows throughout.

* Newer high efficiency Gas Heat.

* Attached 2 car garage.

**Self Showing** 24/7 showing scheduler.

**Self Showing** 24/7 showing scheduler.



No Cats Allowed



