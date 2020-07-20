15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Private top floor condo in Boulder community. This 2 bed/1 bath condo is completely updated with quartz counters, stainless appliances and bamboo flooring. Large master bedroom with attached walk in closet. Private balcony with nice territorial views and storage. New paint. Clubhouse has exercise room, pool and spa. 2 reserved parking spaces and water/sewer/garbage included. Pets allowed with screening, dep and rent. $1850 security dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $47 per adult application fee. To schedule a showing please call 360-746-6669 or visit our site at www.nwpremierproperties.managebuilding.com.