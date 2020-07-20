All apartments in Redmond
15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304
15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304

15155 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

15155 Northeast 82nd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Private top floor condo in Boulder community. This 2 bed/1 bath condo is completely updated with quartz counters, stainless appliances and bamboo flooring. Large master bedroom with attached walk in closet. Private balcony with nice territorial views and storage. New paint. Clubhouse has exercise room, pool and spa. 2 reserved parking spaces and water/sewer/garbage included. Pets allowed with screening, dep and rent. $1850 security dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $47 per adult application fee. To schedule a showing please call 360-746-6669 or visit our site at www.nwpremierproperties.managebuilding.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 have any available units?
15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 have?
Some of 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 currently offering any rent specials?
15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 is pet friendly.
Does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 offer parking?
Yes, 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 offers parking.
Does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 have a pool?
Yes, 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 has a pool.
Does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 have accessible units?
No, 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15155 NE 82nd Street #304 - 304 does not have units with air conditioning.
