15070 NE 82nd St

The Boulders condominium is conveniently located in Downtown Redmond. It is close proximity to Microsoft, Google, Nintendo and many other tech businesses in the area. The Redmond Town Center is within walking distance and the condo is surrounded by and within walking distance to many walking and biking trails and parks including the Sammamish River trail, Marymoor Park and the new Downtown Park in Redmond. The Boulders condominium includes amenities such as a clubhouse for hosting parties, a large outdoor entertainment area with barbecue, outdoor seating area and tables and gas fire pit! This 2nd story condo has recently been remodeled with new wood floors, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances including high-end washer and dryer. The condo also includes a pantry closet and coat closet with shelves next to washer/dryer unit for extra storage. The porch is surrounded by trees which provides peace and tranquility and includes a private storage closet. There are two parking spots available for the condo, one of which is under the carport. The condo is easily accessible from the street as there are no elevators and long hallways to navigate through, which makes carrying in the groceries an easy task!