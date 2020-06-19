All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 15070 NE 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
15070 NE 82nd St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

15070 NE 82nd St

15070 Northeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15070 Northeast 82nd Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/910e54008c ---- The Boulders condominium is conveniently located in Downtown Redmond. It is close proximity to Microsoft, Google, Nintendo and many other tech businesses in the area. The Redmond Town Center is within walking distance and the condo is surrounded by and within walking distance to many walking and biking trails and parks including the Sammamish River trail, Marymoor Park and the new Downtown Park in Redmond. The Boulders condominium includes amenities such as a clubhouse for hosting parties, a large outdoor entertainment area with barbecue, outdoor seating area and tables and gas fire pit! This 2nd story condo has recently been remodeled with new wood floors, new carpet, new stainless steel appliances including high-end washer and dryer. The condo also includes a pantry closet and coat closet with shelves next to washer/dryer unit for extra storage. The porch is surrounded by trees which provides peace and tranquility and includes a private storage closet. There are two parking spots available for the condo, one of which is under the carport. The condo is easily accessible from the street as there are no elevators and long hallways to navigate through, which makes carrying in the groceries an easy task!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15070 NE 82nd St have any available units?
15070 NE 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15070 NE 82nd St have?
Some of 15070 NE 82nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15070 NE 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
15070 NE 82nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15070 NE 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 15070 NE 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 15070 NE 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 15070 NE 82nd St does offer parking.
Does 15070 NE 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15070 NE 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15070 NE 82nd St have a pool?
No, 15070 NE 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 15070 NE 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 15070 NE 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 15070 NE 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15070 NE 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15070 NE 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15070 NE 82nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Elan Redmond Town Center
16325 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College