All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 13820 North East 65th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
13820 North East 65th St
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 PM

13820 North East 65th St

13820 NE 65th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13820 NE 65th St, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
Welcome to another exceptional condo presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13820 NE 65th St #538 Redmond WA. Desirable gated community of Sixty-01! Resort style living with grounds that include 3 scenic lakes, peaceful brooks & trails throughout. Spacious main living area, full size kitchen with eating bar, private balcony with 1 carport. Perfect location near Microsoft! Rent is $2390 + $7 processing & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee / adult). Excellent renal history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13820 North East 65th St have any available units?
13820 North East 65th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 13820 North East 65th St have?
Some of 13820 North East 65th St's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13820 North East 65th St currently offering any rent specials?
13820 North East 65th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13820 North East 65th St pet-friendly?
No, 13820 North East 65th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 13820 North East 65th St offer parking?
Yes, 13820 North East 65th St offers parking.
Does 13820 North East 65th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13820 North East 65th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13820 North East 65th St have a pool?
Yes, 13820 North East 65th St has a pool.
Does 13820 North East 65th St have accessible units?
No, 13820 North East 65th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13820 North East 65th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13820 North East 65th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13820 North East 65th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13820 North East 65th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
The Carter
7508 159th Place Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
red160
16015 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
The Summit
14820 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Chelsea Square
16340 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College