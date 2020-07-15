13820 North East 65th St

Amenities

patio / balcony carport gym pool fireplace

Welcome to another exceptional condo presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13820 NE 65th St #538 Redmond WA. Desirable gated community of Sixty-01! Resort style living with grounds that include 3 scenic lakes, peaceful brooks & trails throughout. Spacious main living area, full size kitchen with eating bar, private balcony with 1 carport. Perfect location near Microsoft! Rent is $2390 + $7 processing & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee / adult). Excellent renal history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com