13729 NE 81st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This 2,000-square-foot, unfurnished, single-family home in the serene and lush Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond has 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage, polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lightings, big slider windows, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and granite countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with two vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with forced-air heating.



The exterior has a nice yard and garden, cool spots to relax or for outdoor activities with the family.



Tenants pay for water, electricity, gas, cable, internet, garbage, sewage, and landscaping (ALL).



No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, please.



Nearby parks: Grass Lawn Park, Grass Lawn Park, Rose Hill Meadows Park, and Snyders Corner Park.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QSqv3xTbx1s



Nearby Schools:

Lake Washington High School - 1.18 miles, 10/10

Rose Hill Middle School - 0.4 miles, 8/10

Rose Hill Elementary School - 0.6 miles, 6/10

Benjamin Rush Elementary School - 1.26 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

248 - 0.1 mile

238 - 0.4 mile

889 - 0.6 mile

245 - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5130947)