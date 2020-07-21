All apartments in Redmond
13729 NE 81st Street
13729 NE 81st Street

13729 Northeast 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

13729 Northeast 81st Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This 2,000-square-foot, unfurnished, single-family home in the serene and lush Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond has 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage, polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lightings, big slider windows, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and granite countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with two vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with forced-air heating.

The exterior has a nice yard and garden, cool spots to relax or for outdoor activities with the family.

Tenants pay for water, electricity, gas, cable, internet, garbage, sewage, and landscaping (ALL).

No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, please.

Nearby parks: Grass Lawn Park, Grass Lawn Park, Rose Hill Meadows Park, and Snyders Corner Park.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QSqv3xTbx1s

Nearby Schools:
Lake Washington High School - 1.18 miles, 10/10
Rose Hill Middle School - 0.4 miles, 8/10
Rose Hill Elementary School - 0.6 miles, 6/10
Benjamin Rush Elementary School - 1.26 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
248 - 0.1 mile
238 - 0.4 mile
889 - 0.6 mile
245 - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13729 NE 81st Street have any available units?
13729 NE 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 13729 NE 81st Street have?
Some of 13729 NE 81st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13729 NE 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
13729 NE 81st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13729 NE 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 13729 NE 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 13729 NE 81st Street offer parking?
Yes, 13729 NE 81st Street offers parking.
Does 13729 NE 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13729 NE 81st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13729 NE 81st Street have a pool?
No, 13729 NE 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 13729 NE 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 13729 NE 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13729 NE 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13729 NE 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13729 NE 81st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13729 NE 81st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
