13729 NE 81st Street

Amenities
This 2,000-square-foot, unfurnished, single-family home in the serene and lush Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond has 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms, and a 2-car attached garage, polished hardwood floor, recessed/suspended lightings, big slider windows, and fireplace. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with lots of storage space, refrigerator, oven/range, and granite countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its neat bathrooms are furnished with two vanity cabinets, shower/tub combo enclosed in a framed sliding glass panel. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with forced-air heating.
The exterior has a nice yard and garden, cool spots to relax or for outdoor activities with the family.
Tenants pay for water, electricity, gas, cable, internet, garbage, sewage, and landscaping (ALL).
No pets, sorry. And, no smoking, please.
Nearby parks: Grass Lawn Park, Grass Lawn Park, Rose Hill Meadows Park, and Snyders Corner Park.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QSqv3xTbx1s
Nearby Schools:
Lake Washington High School - 1.18 miles, 10/10
Rose Hill Middle School - 0.4 miles, 8/10
Rose Hill Elementary School - 0.6 miles, 6/10
Benjamin Rush Elementary School - 1.26 miles, 9/10
Bus lines:
248 - 0.1 mile
238 - 0.4 mile
889 - 0.6 mile
245 - 0.6 mile
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5130947)