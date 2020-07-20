All apartments in Redmond
13715 NE 70th Pl
Last updated November 10 2019 at 11:41 AM

13715 NE 70th Pl

13715 Northeast 70th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13715 Northeast 70th Place, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13715 NE 70th Pl Available 12/01/19 Single family home in Grasslawn community - Locaiton, Location, Location! Close to downtown Kirkland, Redmond and Bellevue, I405 access close by. This lovely 4B/3B home in the desired Grasslawn community, features en-suite master, huge living room, hardwoods and entertainment-size deck. 2-car garage plus carport and lots of storage space. Award winning Lake Washington School Districit.The free-flowing main floor features en-suite master, huge living room, hardwoods and entertainment-size deck. Lower level boasts family room and flex space + lots of storage. A must see!

Pets allow and no smoking.

(RLNE4937972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13715 NE 70th Pl have any available units?
13715 NE 70th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 13715 NE 70th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13715 NE 70th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13715 NE 70th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 13715 NE 70th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 13715 NE 70th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 13715 NE 70th Pl offers parking.
Does 13715 NE 70th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13715 NE 70th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13715 NE 70th Pl have a pool?
No, 13715 NE 70th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13715 NE 70th Pl have accessible units?
No, 13715 NE 70th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13715 NE 70th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 13715 NE 70th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13715 NE 70th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 13715 NE 70th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
