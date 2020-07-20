Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13715 NE 70th Pl Available 12/01/19 Single family home in Grasslawn community - Locaiton, Location, Location! Close to downtown Kirkland, Redmond and Bellevue, I405 access close by. This lovely 4B/3B home in the desired Grasslawn community, features en-suite master, huge living room, hardwoods and entertainment-size deck. 2-car garage plus carport and lots of storage space. Award winning Lake Washington School Districit.The free-flowing main floor features en-suite master, huge living room, hardwoods and entertainment-size deck. Lower level boasts family room and flex space + lots of storage. A must see!



Pets allow and no smoking.



(RLNE4937972)