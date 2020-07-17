All apartments in Redmond
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

13310 NE 74th ST Redmond

13310 Northeast 74th Street · (425) 563-5465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13310 Northeast 74th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3350 · Avail. now

$3,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
House for Rent - Property Id: 315247

4 bedroom, cul-de-sac location, conveniently located in the Bridle Trails/Rose Hill neighborhood. This home features new carpet in family room, new kitchen cabinets with new appliances including a stainless steel brand new refrigerator with French doors, new gas hot water heater, and new roof. Adjacent to the kitchen is the living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors in all top floor, including the 4 bedrooms and the living room and dining room. French doors that open out to a huge deck overlooking the tranquil and fully-fenced private back yard. A large family room downstairs with a second fireplace, and doors that open to a second deck and the back yard. Large built in shed in the yard. Attached 2-car garage with large storage space. Just 2 miles to the Microsoft main campus,. Excellent schools, By Appointment Only. 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, no smoking (firm policy). 12 month minimum lease. $3350/month rent. Contact Orit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13310-ne-74th-st-redmond-redmond-wa/315247
Property Id 315247

(RLNE5946309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond have any available units?
13310 NE 74th ST Redmond has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond have?
Some of 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond currently offering any rent specials?
13310 NE 74th ST Redmond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond pet-friendly?
Yes, 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond is pet friendly.
Does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond offer parking?
Yes, 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond offers parking.
Does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond have a pool?
No, 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond does not have a pool.
Does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond have accessible units?
No, 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond does not have accessible units.
Does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond has units with dishwashers.
Does 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond have units with air conditioning?
No, 13310 NE 74th ST Redmond does not have units with air conditioning.
