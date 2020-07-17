13310 NE 74th ST Redmond

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

House for Rent - Property Id: 315247



4 bedroom, cul-de-sac location, conveniently located in the Bridle Trails/Rose Hill neighborhood. This home features new carpet in family room, new kitchen cabinets with new appliances including a stainless steel brand new refrigerator with French doors, new gas hot water heater, and new roof. Adjacent to the kitchen is the living room with fireplace. Hardwood floors in all top floor, including the 4 bedrooms and the living room and dining room. French doors that open out to a huge deck overlooking the tranquil and fully-fenced private back yard. A large family room downstairs with a second fireplace, and doors that open to a second deck and the back yard. Large built in shed in the yard. Attached 2-car garage with large storage space. Just 2 miles to the Microsoft main campus,. Excellent schools, By Appointment Only. 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one month's rent, no smoking (firm policy). 12 month minimum lease. $3350/month rent. Contact Orit

