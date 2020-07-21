11442 179th Ct NE

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Stunning 2 Story 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Redmond - Spectacular 2 story entry with high ceilings all the way to the living room. 5 piece bathroom in the master bedroom. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The kitchen has an island, hardwood floors, and is open to the eating area and family room. Gas fireplace.

Lake Washington SD - Einstein Elem, Evergreen Middle and Redmond High



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. NO pets and No smoking.

$40 application per each adult. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE5039587)