All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 11442 179th Ct NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
11442 179th Ct NE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

11442 179th Ct NE

11442 179th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11442 179th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Stunning 2 Story 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Redmond - Spectacular 2 story entry with high ceilings all the way to the living room. 5 piece bathroom in the master bedroom. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. The kitchen has an island, hardwood floors, and is open to the eating area and family room. Gas fireplace.
Lake Washington SD - Einstein Elem, Evergreen Middle and Redmond High

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and take care of yard. NO pets and No smoking.
$40 application per each adult. Apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE5039587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11442 179th Ct NE have any available units?
11442 179th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 11442 179th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
11442 179th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11442 179th Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 11442 179th Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 11442 179th Ct NE offer parking?
No, 11442 179th Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 11442 179th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11442 179th Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11442 179th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 11442 179th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 11442 179th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 11442 179th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11442 179th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11442 179th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11442 179th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11442 179th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge At Redmond Ridge
22433 NE Marketplace Dr
Redmond, WA 98053
Avalon Redmond Place
8935 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon at Bear Creek
11305 183rd Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Old Town Lofts
16175 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRedmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Apartments
Redmond Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodWillows Rose Hill
Grass LawnBear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College