10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Private 2 BR 2 BA in Essex Park - Move in Special $500 Off! - Beautiful townhome facing a greenbelt on a wooded private lot. Efficient layout with upgraded flooring, luxury mill work and a large living room with cozy fireplace. Slab granite counters, newer kitchen appliance, and large bedrooms with separate bathrooms. Private courtyard, single car garage. Easy commute to Microsoft, 520, Google, Lake Sammamish and downtown Redmond. Water and sewer included with rent. To schedule a showing, call the number on the ad.



No pets allowed.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5085678)