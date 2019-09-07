All apartments in Redmond
10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151

10909 Avondale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10909 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

Private 2 BR 2 BA in Essex Park - Move in Special $500 Off! - Beautiful townhome facing a greenbelt on a wooded private lot. Efficient layout with upgraded flooring, luxury mill work and a large living room with cozy fireplace. Slab granite counters, newer kitchen appliance, and large bedrooms with separate bathrooms. Private courtyard, single car garage. Easy commute to Microsoft, 520, Google, Lake Sammamish and downtown Redmond. Water and sewer included with rent. To schedule a showing, call the number on the ad.

No pets allowed.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5085678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 have any available units?
10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 have?
Some of 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 currently offering any rent specials?
10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 pet-friendly?
No, 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 offer parking?
Yes, 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 offers parking.
Does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 have a pool?
No, 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 does not have a pool.
Does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 have accessible units?
No, 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10909 Avondale Rd. NE Unit M151 has units with air conditioning.
