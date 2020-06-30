10402 171st Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Updated Four Bedroom Education Hill Rambler, Redmond - A must see updated rambler located in the Education Hill neighborhood of Redmond. This home offers a master bedroom with a private bath and three additional bedrooms with a full guest bathroom. Formal dining and living with additional dining and living spaces. Large laundry room off two car garage. Fully fenced and spacious backyard. Updated throughout with newer flooring, appliances, and smart features throughout.



Minutes from downtown Redmond, Bellevue, and major shopping. Just a short walk to local schools and located on main bus route. Lake Washington School District.



-$45.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-Utilities paid by tenant(s).

-Landscaping and yardcare included.

-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.

-Pets case by case with additional pet screening and pet rent.

-$10 furnace filter fee, monthly



-No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule and viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.



(RLNE5424899)