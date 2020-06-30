All apartments in Redmond
10402 171st Ave NE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

10402 171st Ave NE

10402 171st Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10402 171st Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated Four Bedroom Education Hill Rambler, Redmond - A must see updated rambler located in the Education Hill neighborhood of Redmond. This home offers a master bedroom with a private bath and three additional bedrooms with a full guest bathroom. Formal dining and living with additional dining and living spaces. Large laundry room off two car garage. Fully fenced and spacious backyard. Updated throughout with newer flooring, appliances, and smart features throughout.

Minutes from downtown Redmond, Bellevue, and major shopping. Just a short walk to local schools and located on main bus route. Lake Washington School District.

-$45.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-Utilities paid by tenant(s).
-Landscaping and yardcare included.
-Security Deposit of 1.5 x rent.
-Pets case by case with additional pet screening and pet rent.
-$10 furnace filter fee, monthly

-No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule and viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

(RLNE5424899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10402 171st Ave NE have any available units?
10402 171st Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10402 171st Ave NE have?
Some of 10402 171st Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10402 171st Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
10402 171st Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10402 171st Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10402 171st Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 10402 171st Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 10402 171st Ave NE offers parking.
Does 10402 171st Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10402 171st Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10402 171st Ave NE have a pool?
No, 10402 171st Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 10402 171st Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 10402 171st Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10402 171st Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10402 171st Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10402 171st Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10402 171st Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

