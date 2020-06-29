Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly carport fire pit

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Cedar Rim Apartments in the hills of Newcastle, WA 98056 features a washer/dryer set, fireplace, GE energy saving appliances, private patio and wood plank flooring. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, smoke free community includes amenities such as an outdoor fireplace lounge, picnic areas and on site recycling. Located in the Renton School District and just a few minutes away from I 405, Seattle, Bellevue and Renton.