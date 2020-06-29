All apartments in Newcastle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Cedar Rim Apartments

7920 110th Ave SE #1005 · (425) 405-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA 98056

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 · Avail. now

$2,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Rim Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Cedar Rim Apartments in the hills of Newcastle, WA 98056 features a washer/dryer set, fireplace, GE energy saving appliances, private patio and wood plank flooring. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Pet friendly, smoke free community includes amenities such as an outdoor fireplace lounge, picnic areas and on site recycling. Located in the Renton School District and just a few minutes away from I 405, Seattle, Bellevue and Renton. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $30/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Covered lot, assigned: $50/month. Reserved parking spaces for residents are available in our private parking lot. None, assigned: $40/month. Premier parking spaces are available for our residents to rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Rim Apartments have any available units?
Cedar Rim Apartments has 6 units available starting at $2,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar Rim Apartments have?
Some of Cedar Rim Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Rim Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Rim Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Rim Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Rim Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Rim Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Rim Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedar Rim Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Rim Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Rim Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedar Rim Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Rim Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cedar Rim Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Rim Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Rim Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Rim Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Cedar Rim Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
