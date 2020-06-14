232 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with gym

Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.

Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town.