Apartment List
/
WA
/
newcastle
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

232 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newcastle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Downtown Bellvue
11 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,590
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,489
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,650
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
30 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,642
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,141
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,296
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
12 Units Available
Sylva on Main Apartments
10701 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,399
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,951
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,453
1233 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, exposed concrete and plenty of natural light. Amenities include a clubhouse, courtyard and fitness center. Near Bellevue Square. Easy access to I-405 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
9 Units Available
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1221 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 405 and Highway 69. Landscaped apartment community with Lake Washington views. On-site swimming pool, athletic center, clubhouse and hydrotherapy spa. Covered and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Cascade
6 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Bellevue
33 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,680
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,400
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,225
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,503
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Newcastle, WA

Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.

Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Newcastle, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newcastle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Newcastle 2 BedroomsNewcastle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewcastle 3 BedroomsNewcastle Apartments with BalconyNewcastle Apartments with Garage
Newcastle Apartments with GymNewcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewcastle Apartments with ParkingNewcastle Apartments with Pool
Newcastle Apartments with Washer-DryerNewcastle Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewcastle Furnished ApartmentsNewcastle Pet Friendly PlacesNewcastle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College