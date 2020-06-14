232 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with gym
Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.
Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Newcastle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.