/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
201 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
$
Newport Crossing
15 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
68 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,558
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Bellvue
9 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Woodridge
7 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Shorewood
58 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,122
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Bellvue
29 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Bellvue
27 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
4 Units Available
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1017 sqft
Ideally located for easy access to Highway 169. Luxury apartments featuring maple wood kitchen cabinets and Roman tubs in a community with a playground and courtyard. Residents enjoy easy access to Cedar River trails.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
11 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Factoria
4 Units Available
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
874 sqft
Within minutes of Newport High school with quick access to I-405 and I-90. Updated kitchens with extra storage. Washer and dryer included in each unit. Pet-friendly establishment with assigned parking for each apartment.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Cascade
8 Units Available
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
972 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Factoria
5 Units Available
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1041 sqft
Fantastic views of the sunset. In the Bellevue School District. Six floorplans. Energy efficient and green living features throughout. Outdoor spa, recycling center, private patio or balcony, and washer and dryer in every home.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Kennydale
12 Units Available
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1348 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Bellevue
33 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
29 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
966 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Similar Pages
Newcastle 2 BedroomsNewcastle 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewcastle 3 BedroomsNewcastle Apartments with BalconyNewcastle Apartments with Garage
Newcastle Apartments with GymNewcastle Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewcastle Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewcastle Apartments with ParkingNewcastle Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA