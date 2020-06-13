Apartment List
107 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA

Finding an apartment in Newcastle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
67 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
Downtown Newcastle
3 Units Available
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE
6457 Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast, Newcastle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
6000 sqft
6457 Lake Washington Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Newport
1 Unit Available
6062 118th Ave SE
6062 118th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2260 sqft
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Terrific opportunity to live in a highly desirable neighborhood within the Bellevue School District, including nationally recognized Newport HS! Ideal floorplan w/ 4 bedrooms & laundry room on the upper level.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kennydale
1 Unit Available
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Call us now at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications! Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Downtown Bellvue
11 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,545
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Bellevue
33 Units Available
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,680
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,400
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1205 sqft
Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, pool, elevator and hot tubs. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, carpet and air conditioning. Stunning views of Renton Valley.
1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,225
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,385
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,978
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,503
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,484
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
15 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Shorewood
58 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,489
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1107 sqft
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,785
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
City Guide for Newcastle, WA

Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.

Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Newcastle, WA

Finding an apartment in Newcastle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

