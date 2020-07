Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities recently renovated dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse hot tub internet access package receiving

If youђve been looking for an updated apartment community that offers you a peaceful refuge from big city living, you can end your search at Newport Crossing Apartments in Newcastle, WA. Nestled in wooded grounds, just minutes from Lake Boren and Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park, our community puts you in the middle of abundant natural beauty, but is also conveniently located near plenty of shopping and dining, just a short drive away from downtown Seattle.