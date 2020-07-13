/
apartments with pool
137 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with pool
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,550
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
27 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
President Park
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
16 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,585
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
$
9 Units Available
Woodridge
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Greenwood Point
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Eastgate-Cougar Mountain
Overlook at Lakemont
5305 Lakemont Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1275 sqft
Comfortable apartments with vaulted ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Beat the heat in the pool. Hang out at the clubhouse. Hike and enjoy nature at nearby Cougar Mountain Regional Wildland Park. Close to I-90.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
$
34 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,220
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,283
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,993
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
38 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,563
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Cascade
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,962
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Kennydale
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1348 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,065
1535 sqft
Landscaped community of apartments and townhomes within walking distance to Lake Washington and Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Floor plans feature generous living areas and gourmet kitchens. Amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
5 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
18 Units Available
Earlington Hill
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1235 sqft
If you’re looking for a place near downtown and The Landing, Alaire Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom fully renovated homes for rent in Renton, WA.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,325
709 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,460
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1245 sqft
Expansive apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Residents get access to a grilling station, game room, and business center. Minutes from Tukwila Family Fun Center & Bullwinkle's Restaurant. Near I-405 for an easy commute.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Mercer Island
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,470
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,825
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,070
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1522 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
6 Units Available
Kennydale
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
932 sqft
Between I-5 and I-405. On-site fitness center, pool with a spa and sauna, and resident lounge. Off-leash dog park. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and balconies.
