Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:50 PM

230 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newcastle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
65 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Newcastle
5 Units Available
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Gold Coast
8 Units Available
Hadley
2601 76th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,785
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
947 sqft
Located on Mercer Island near Luther Burbank Park, with easy access to I-90 and downtown Seattle. New studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with open floor plans, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
30 Units Available
The Bravern
688 110th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,210
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,945
1631 sqft
Located close to I-405, adjacent to Meydenbauer Center and just minutes from Bellevue City Hall. The Signature Plaza takes over the fourth floor of the complex. Residents enjoy using the on-site sauna, gym and media room.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,492
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Renton
5 Units Available
Second and Main
207 Main Street South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
993 sqft
Conveniently located in Downtown Renton and just steps away from dining and library. Units feature upgraded cabinets, black appliances, in-unit laundry and balcony/patio. Tenants can enjoy outdoor living with courtyard lounge and BBQ area.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Mercer Island
15 Units Available
The Mercer Luxury Apartment Homes
7650 SE 27th St, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,465
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1299 sqft
Luxurious community that includes online concierge, clubhouse and lounge. Apartments feature balconies, carpeting, central air and stainless steel appliances. Located just steps from park trails, beaches, and shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,113
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,517
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Downtown Bellvue
20 Units Available
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1128 sqft
Units are luxurious with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Community offers fitness center, arcade and rooftop deck. Commuters will appreciate proximity to I-90, 520 and 405.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
President Park
5 Units Available
Crown Pointe
3788 NE 4th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
860 sqft
Nearby schools: Renton Technical College, Oliver M Hazen High, Maplewood Heights Elementary, Apollo Elementary, Sierra Heights Elementary, Highlands Elementary. Close to Honey Dew Athletic Fields, Kiwanis Park, Greenwood Cemetery, Heritage Park. Amenities include dog park, basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Mercer Island
18 Units Available
Island Square
2758 78th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,598
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1177 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Quality Food Center. Pet-friendly apartments with tea cafe with free wi-fi, sauna, wine tasting room, two-tier waterfall spa, onsite retail, outdoor BBQ kitchens, communal fire pit, sundeck, concierge services, guest suite.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
Downtown Bellvue
11 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,590
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,930
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
Last updated June 14 at 05:50pm
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,489
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,459
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Bellvue
28 Units Available
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,650
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,249
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1223 sqft
A block away from Bellevue Square. Rooftop clubhouse for events, a lounge area, and a sundeck where residents can relax. Residences equipped with modern cooking range, fireplace and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
30 Units Available
Avalon Meydenbauer
10410 NE 2nd St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,642
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1161 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-405 and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features bike storage, clubhouse, and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,141
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,296
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1254 sqft
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Newcastle, WA

Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.

Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newcastle, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newcastle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

