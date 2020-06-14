230 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with hardwood floors
Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newcastle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.