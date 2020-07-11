/
332 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
55 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,449
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
$
15 Units Available
Newport Crossing
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1223 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Newcastle
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
23 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,615
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
6 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
1 Unit Available
7550 129th Place SE
7550 129th Place Southeast, Newcastle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1272 sqft
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM Lake Boren! 7550 129th Place SE #D105 Newcastle, 98056. 3 bed, 1.75 baths. 1272sqft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Washington Crest
12223 SE 80th Way
12223 Southeast 80th Way, Newcastle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2400 sqft
This spacious (fully furnished) 4-bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms (two-story) (2,400 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
6 Units Available
Newport
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,499
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kennydale
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
President Park
1160 Monroe Avenue NE #A6
1160 Monroe Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
957 sqft
464- Beautiful Kensington Condo in Renton! - Tucked away in the GATED Kensington Condominium community this well-kept 2 bedroom 2 bath unit is a commuter’s dream.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
Montclair Heights
2223 Benson Rd S, Renton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Nelsen Middle School, Renton Academy, Children's Institute for Learning Differences, Talbot Hill Elementary, Cascade Elementary. Close to I-405, Highway 167, Valley Medical Center, Boeing, Thomas Teasdale Park. Amenities include outdoor pool and jacuzzi, pet-friendly, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Location Fit for Anyone Only about 11 miles southeast of Seattle, Aviator Apartments is located in the prestigious Winsper neighborhood of Renton.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Bellevue
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,630
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1075 sqft
Conveniently located near I-405, I-90, 520, and just a short walk from dining, shopping, and entertainment. Units have granite countertops, fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop deck, gym, media room, courtyard, clubhouse, billiards.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
17 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Cascade
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1181 sqft
Avaya Trails wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Downtown Bellvue
Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,281
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,716
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community with convenient 3-level parking garage, cardio center, and beautiful courtyard. Conveniently located with easy access to I-405. Large walk-in closets, energy-efficient forced air heating, and fireplaces in select units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
950 sqft
With quick access to Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and only minutes from local amenities such as LA Fitness and Starbucks, these apartments feature in-unit laundry, internet connection, and 24-hour maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,651
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
5 Units Available
West Lake Hills
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,792
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature open-plan kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies with spectacular views of Fairwood. Fitness center, sports court and large outdoor swimming pool on-site. Located near to Squak Mountain and Highway 169.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
40 Units Available
South Lake Washington
Griffis Lake Washington
1205 N 10th Pl, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,505
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,946
1148 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, garbage disposal, and patio or balcony. Community offers access to parking, pool, pool table, and more. Close to Sea-Tac Airport, the Seahawks new training facility, and Boeing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
24 Units Available
South Lake Washington
The Bristol At Southport
1133 Lake Washington Blvd N, Renton, WA
Studio
$1,450
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1120 sqft
Adjacent to Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. Close to Lake Washington, I-405, Boeing, Cedar River, The Landing shopping mall, Sea-Tac International Airport. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, theater room, ocean views, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, bike storage, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
42 Units Available
Shorewood
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
