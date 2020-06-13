103 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, WA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
67 Units Available
Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
949 sqft
Brand new apartment homes right in the heart of Newcastle, WA.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:31am
$
Newport Crossing
14 Units Available
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature renovated interiors with wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large windows and satin-nickel finishes. Community amenities include indoor jacuzzi, tanning bed and BBQ area.
1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
5 Units Available
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005, Newcastle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
An opulent living space located close to the I-405 in the sought-after Renton School District. These apartments feature air conditioning, fireplace, clean stainless steel fittings and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar and BBQ/grill.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
15 Units Available
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle, WA
Studio
$1,675
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1197 sqft
Never-lived in apartments and townhomes with modern, high-end features. Community amenities include fitness center, beautifully landscaped courtyard with gas grills, off-leash dog park, and sparkling outdoor pool. Adjacent to shops and Newcastle Commons.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:21am
$
Downtown Newcastle
3 Units Available
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way, Newcastle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features include EV charging stations, garage parking and a rooftop deck and lounge. The pet-friendly apartments have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Just a short drive from Hazelwood Park and the Lake Sammamish Center.

1 of 70

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6457 Lake Washington Blvd. SE
6457 Lake Washington Boulevard Southeast, Newcastle, WA
5 Bedrooms
$9,995
6000 sqft
6457 Lake Washington Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Newcastle
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
28 Units Available
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
815 sqft
Providing 1- and 2- bedroom floor plans, this community provides a large selection of amenities, including a central location, lush landscaping and well-designed apartments with large living spaces.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
Newport
6 Units Available
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,549
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
850 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments near Newcastle Shopping Center. Hardwood flooring, breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Community game room. Tenants have access to outdoor barbecue grill.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kennydale
1 Unit Available
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast
2123 Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,420
1440 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Call us now at 408 809 5438 for bookings, inquiries and applications! Spacious 4 bedroom home in the quiet Kennydale neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Newcastle
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
West Lake Hills
6 Units Available
Carrington
2501 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
822 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Every unit has a balcony or patio and in-unit laundry. Phantom Lake and Interstate 90 are both easily accessible.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
West Lake Hills
15 Units Available
Edgewood Park
1501 145th Pl SE, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,475
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
900 sqft
Edgewood Park offers pet-friendly studio, one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in beautiful Bellevue, WA.
1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
$
Shorewood
57 Units Available
Shorewood
3209 Shorewood Dr, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,587
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
943 sqft
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Easy access to I-90. Community features include a 24-hour gym, basketball court and game room. Pet-friendly.
1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
$
Downtown Bellvue
31 Units Available
AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$2,141
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,309
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,009
1189 sqft
Nearby schools: Sundance Preschool & Daycare, Enatai Elementary, Chinook Middle School, and Bellevue High. Close to Downtown Park, Wildwood Park, Whalers Cove, Bellevue Square, The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue Arts Museum, I-405, Bellevue Shopping Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with indoor pool.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Greenwood Point
12 Units Available
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1130 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
The moment you arrive at Regency Woods Apartment Homes you’ll feel welcome and energized.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Cascade
18 Units Available
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,343
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1181 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly community. Enjoy pool, playground, basketball court, clubhouse, bbq/grill area. Updated kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Access to local transit, major highways. Soos Creek Park and Trails.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Renton
1 Unit Available
95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Renton, Washington 95 Burnett Apartments is an intimate community with a charming atmosphere. The Cedar River affords many outdoor recreational activities and the 405 is within minutes from our community.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunset
14 Units Available
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE, Renton, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1002 sqft
Close to Renton Technical College, Windsor Hills Park, Highlands Elementary, I-405, Renton Highlands Library, Saar's Marketplace, Kiwanis Park, Renton Transit Center, Renton's Coulon Beach. Amenities include pet park, yoga studio, pet-friendly, community outdoor deck, short-term lease, highly walkable.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Mercer Island
17 Units Available
77 Central Apartments
2630 77th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA
Studio
$1,503
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,081
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,626
1324 sqft
Close to I-90 Express, Mercer Island Shopping Center, Luther Burbank Park, Lake Washington, I-90 Trail, Mercer Island Community & Event Center, Pea-Patch Community Garden. Pet-friendly apartments with outdoor spa, rooftop sky terrace, 24-hour fitness club, upgraded fixtures, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Bellvue
22 Units Available
The Meyden
10333 Main St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,632
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1099 sqft
Modern homes with quartz counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a resident lounge, gourmet barbecue stations and a media room. Close to Wildwood Park and Bellevue Square Mall. Close to I-405.
1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Lake Hills
10 Units Available
Ridgedale
14111 SE 6th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,616
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,389
1200 sqft
The Ridgedale wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S, Renton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,369
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
850 sqft
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes offer a panoramic view of the Olympic Mountains. Units feature dishwashers, fireplaces, microwaves, and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and features a playground and pool.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Bellvue
10 Units Available
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St, Bellevue, WA
Studio
$1,545
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1070 sqft
Pet-friendly community has rooftop lounge, stunning city views, and LEED certification. Apartments feature quartz countertops, high ceilings, and washer and dryer. Steps from Downtown Park, Bellevue Square Mall and more.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Woodridge
6 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
City Guide for Newcastle, WA

Naming opportunity: Newcastle was once a coal mining town. Today, this pretty town pays respect to its coal mining past with street names such as Coal Creek, Coal Creek Parkway and the China Creek Golf Course.

Newcastle is a beautiful inland city on the east side of King County, Washington. At the time of the last major census back in 2010, this town had a population of just more than 10,000 people - a number that continues to grow larger today. Newcastle was one of the first coal mining areas in Washington, and its railroad system linked to the Seattle region. Coal and lumber transported from Newcastle to Seattle by train provided development for both cities and offered vital roots of transportation via the Great Northern Railway system. Coal mining is no longer underway in Newcastle, but you can visit the remains of mines around town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newcastle, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newcastle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

