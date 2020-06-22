All apartments in Lynnwood
Home
/
Lynnwood, WA
/
21016 49th Ave W
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

21016 49th Ave W

21016 49th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

21016 49th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 br./1.5 bath rambler in a great neighborhood in Lynnwood / Mountlake Terrace shows pride of ownership. It was updated just a few years ago. This is a house you can call "home"!

Walk through the front door into the spacious living room with picture window that bring the outdoors inside. Hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and blinds over the windows for privacy, give you all the relaxation and security you need.

The kitchen is easy on meal prep and includes lots of wood cabinetry. Appliances include electric range, side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.

A laundry room with 1/2 Bathroom is off the dinning room for convenience. There is a family room off the living room with built in shelves.

The master bedroom is larger than the other two bedrooms -- all served by a full bath. The bath has a vanity and medicine cabinet plus a tiled tub surround.

Large fenced yard with back patio to sit out and enjoy the Seattle weather.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,900.00 security deposit. $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. $500 move-in special off second month's rent! No pets. Oil heat with deposit. Renter's insurance required. All utilities by tenant. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21016 49th Ave W have any available units?
21016 49th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 21016 49th Ave W have?
Some of 21016 49th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21016 49th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
21016 49th Ave W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21016 49th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 21016 49th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynnwood.
Does 21016 49th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 21016 49th Ave W does offer parking.
Does 21016 49th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21016 49th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21016 49th Ave W have a pool?
No, 21016 49th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 21016 49th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 21016 49th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 21016 49th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21016 49th Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 21016 49th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 21016 49th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
