21016 49th Ave W

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 br./1.5 bath rambler in a great neighborhood in Lynnwood / Mountlake Terrace shows pride of ownership. It was updated just a few years ago. This is a house you can call "home"!



Walk through the front door into the spacious living room with picture window that bring the outdoors inside. Hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and blinds over the windows for privacy, give you all the relaxation and security you need.



The kitchen is easy on meal prep and includes lots of wood cabinetry. Appliances include electric range, side-by-side fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.



A laundry room with 1/2 Bathroom is off the dinning room for convenience. There is a family room off the living room with built in shelves.



The master bedroom is larger than the other two bedrooms -- all served by a full bath. The bath has a vanity and medicine cabinet plus a tiled tub surround.



Large fenced yard with back patio to sit out and enjoy the Seattle weather.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,900.00 security deposit. $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. $500 move-in special off second month's rent! No pets. Oil heat with deposit. Renter's insurance required. All utilities by tenant. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.